BALTIMORE CO. Md. (WJZ) — One of the four teens arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

At Darrell Ward’s arraignment Monday, a judge entered a not guilty plea for him since he isn’t being represented by anyone yet.

The three other teen suspects – Dawnta Harris, Eugene Genius, and Derrick Matthews – all face up to life in prison if found guilty, along with Ward.

Police said the teens were burglarizing a home when Caprio responded to the neighborhood.

Defense attorney Warren Brown represents 16-year-old Harris, who police struck officer Caprio in a stolen Jeep while the other teens ransacked a home.

