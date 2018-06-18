WJZ WEATHER: Code Orange Alert As Temperatures Reach Mid-90's | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report a man was shot and killed around 1:30 Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Eutaw Place for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they say they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from the injury.

An investigation is underway. Police ask anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

