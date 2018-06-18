BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You don’t find many people ready to hop into the Inner Harbor, but video posted on social media shows one person who decided to brave the waters.

Facebook user Dustin Andrew Markiewicz posted the video Friday afternoon with the following caption: “there’s a man swimming in the harbor as we speak.”

The video, which had been shared more than 2,500 times as of Monday afternoon, was only four seconds long. It showed a person in jeans, shoes and a T-shirt swimming in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor..

It is unclear why the brave soul decided to jump in and swim in the waters.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook