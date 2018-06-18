OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ)– For more than a decade, WJZ has brought viewers stories about a doctor from Owings Mills who has raised phenomenal amounts of money through runs to search for a cure for prostate cancer.

Dr. Sandy Siegel, the founder of Chesapeake Urology, came up with the idea, led the charge, helped survivors and raised over $4 million for prostate cancer research. And now his business is expanding.

“We have become the first national urology group in the country. We’re really excited about that,” Dr. Siegel said.

He credits the people who make the runs happen. Such people will be needed nationwide.

“This year we’re going to be in 42 cities across the country with our Zero Prostate Challenge,” he added. “And now with what’s going on in my life–I’m hoping we can raise a million and get up over $5 million total.”

A few days ago, Dr. Siegel sent an email to friends, saying he has prostate cancer.

“In December of last year, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Shocking to everybody, shocking to me.”

The man who dedicated his life, energy, money to fight prostate cancer–has prostate cancer.

“I started my treatment with hormones and underwent radiation for my prostate cancer.”

He’s leading the charge again this year and his recent diagnosis has made it easy for him to find a theme to this years’ effort.

“This year–as you see, it’s personal, it’s personal to me.”

And he knows how fast treatments are being developed. New treatments that might help him and only come when there’s money to fund research.

This year’s Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will be at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson on September 23. The cost varies but runs between $15 and $40.

