FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ)– As the busy season begins for theme parks and fairs across Maryland, inspectors are closely checking every ride that runs in the state.

It’s that time of year where thousands of Marylanders will take a ride, be it at a county fair or a theme park. State inspectors say no matter which you choose, they are working to keep thrill seekers safe.

“They are not opened unless they are inspected by our inspectors,” said Kelly Schulz, secretary for the Maryland Department of Labor and Licensing.

Schulz says inspectors have to OK every ride that runs in the state, from local fairs to year-round theme parks.

“They have a list of each and every one of those events that’s going to happen, and then they work alongside the organizers of the event and the ride operators to make sure they look at each and every ride and that it is safe,” she added.

Days ago, a coaster partially derailed in Daytona Beach, Florida. Riders dangled 30 feet above the ground. Six ended up in the hospital.

The ride they were on was, reportedly, inspected just hours earlier and found to be in compliance.

State inspectors say they work diligently to make sure Marylanders get a smooth and safe ride.

“In Maryland, safety is our number one priority,” Schulz said.

State inspectors are asking for patrons to work with them, making sure kids are buckled in, and following any of the rules in place for the rides.

The derailment in Florida is still under investigation.

