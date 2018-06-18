BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A Harwood Junior High School counselor turned herself in to Bedford police after allegations that she engaged in an improper relationship with a former student.

In May, the Bedford Police Department became aware of the allegations of a potential inappropriate relationship between 33-year-old school counselor Shannon Hathaway and the ninth grader. The department’s Criminal Investigation Division began to follow up on the report and notified the H-E-B Independent School District of the allegations.

The police investigation revealed that a male student who had attended Harwood Junior High School during the previous school year (2016-2017), was allegedly involved in a physical relationship with Hathaway. At the time of the relationship, the student was 17 years old.

Documents said that Hathaway and the teen had sex nearly a dozen times — including eight times at his Euless home and another two or three times at her Keller home — adding that “Hathaway was in love with the student and would leave her husband for him.”

The teenager ended the relationship after his mother caught him and Hathaway naked in bed together, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. The teen’s sister reported the relationship to police. After the criminal investigation was complete, an arrest warrant was obtained for Hathaway for the offense of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. A lawyer representing Hathaway contacted the department and arranged for her to surrender herself at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department. Hathaway resigned prior to surrendering to the authorities. She had been with the district since 2012. The H-E-B ISD released a statement which said, “The safety and security of our students is H-E-B ISD’s number one priority, and isolated incidents such as this one violate the trust between student, parent and school personnel, and will not be tolerated.” Authorities are encouraging parents to talk with their children about Hathaway and this incident. “We’re not aware that this happened to anyone else,” said Lt. Mike Hager with the Bedford Police Department. “Discuss this with your children. You have to be comfortable with your child and the school district.”

