BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they are searching the eastern landfill to find more evidence in the murder of Jasmine Morris, whose body was found on a set of school bleachers in Baltimore.

Christopher Rather has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment in the death of Morris.

Charging documents state 20-year-old Rather was “obsessed” with Morris.

What Morris hoped was going to be one last conversation with Rather, her Marine ex-boyfriend, turned into a gruesome murder.

Morris’ body was found just before 11 a.m. on June 12, on the bleachers at Reginald F. Lewis High School’s football field in the 2400 block of Westfield Ave.

According to the documents, Rather stated that he had two alibi witnesses, but stories didn’t match up. Later, one of them admitted that “Mr. Rather asked the witness to lie for him.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.

