BALTIMORE (CNN)– Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery Monday in Broward County, Florida, police said.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorsports store shortly before 4 p.m. when two men in a dark colored SUV shot and killed him in an apparent robbery, said Keyla Concepción, Broward County sheriff department public information officer.

Broward County deputies are actively looking for the two men and asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward, Concepción said.

Onfroy, a Plantation, Florida, native, rocketed to fame after his song “Look at Me” went viral on social media and audio distribution platform SoundCloud in 2016 according to CNN affiliate WSVN-TV. He went on to be featured in XXL magazine’s 2017 Freshman Class alongside other up-and-coming artists. His latest album debuted at number one, according to CNN affiliate WPLG-TV.

