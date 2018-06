LARGO, Md. (WJZ)– Several riders have been safely removed from a roller coaster at a Six Flags in Maryland after it stalled, according to officials.

Prince George’s County officials report that everyone on the ride was safely removed and no injuries have been reported thus far.

Kudos to staff at @SixFlagsDC for handling a stalled ride and safely removing all riders. No PGFD Fire or EMS services were required. Job Well Done to staff!!! — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) June 18, 2018

This is a developing story.

