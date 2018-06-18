LARGO, Md. (WJZ)– Several riders have been safely removed from a roller coaster at a Six Flags in Maryland after it stalled Monday afternoon, according to Prince George’s County officials.

Kudos to staff at @SixFlagsDC for handling a stalled ride and safely removing all riders. No PGFD Fire or EMS services were required. Job Well Done to staff!!! — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) June 18, 2018

The “Superman: Ride of Steel” roller coaster suddenly stalled, leaving several thrill seekers stranded in the baking sun.

“There was kind of like a loud scuffle of like people not knowing what to do,” witness Courtney Day said. “Maybe about an hour or more occurrence of them being stuck.”

Day was on the ground watching the scene unfold.

Adam Torris is a roller coaster enthusiast and self-proclaimed expert on the rides. He says the ride did exactly what it should have done this situation.

“It’s called an E-stop. It happens when there is a problem with the ride not a serious problem, but the computer that runs the ride doesn’t connect something like a sensor just misses something and the ride shuts itself down,” Torris said.

Last April, the Joker’s Jinx roller coaster shut down, leaving nearly two dozen riders stuck for hours. Investigators later determined that a shredded tire was to blame for the stop.

Six Flags America says a full investigation is underway. Park staff says the ride will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Six Flags America released the following statement:

“Sensors on one of our roller coasters activated, causing it to stop at a safe location. All guests safely exited the ride. The safety of our guests is our top priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening.”

Officials report that everyone on the ride was safely removed and no injuries have been reported.

