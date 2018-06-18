BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is warning everyone about the rise of sexual assaults aboard aircraft.

Authorities are raising awareness of the federal crime as we approach the buy summer travel season.

The Baltimore FBI field office has seen an increase in the number of in-flight sexual assaults reported during flights with BWI airport as a final destination.

These sexual assaults are most common longer flights when the cabin is dark, and victims report waking up to their “seatmate’s hands inside their clothing or underwear.”

To report an incident to the FBI, go to tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

