BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland authorities are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a girl twice in minutes on and off of a public bus early this year.

Montgomery County police say on March 6 around 3:35 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Silver Spring and then sexually assaulted again in the 700 block of Sligo Avenue by the same suspect after she exited the bus.

Detectives say both the victim and suspect boarded the bus in the 10100 block of Colesville Road. After the alleged incident on the bus, the suspect again sexually assaulted the girl, officers say, after both got off at the same stop. The victim reported that the suspect stopped the assault and fled from the area when he heard someone approaching.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

