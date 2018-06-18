BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By any chance, in the still and heavy air of last evening and night, do you smell Summer? Occasionally the start of a season will give us it’s very unique scent. For instance that smell of leaves, and fall. The smell of a very crisp clear early Winter morning. Last night it was Summer.

To me that scent is what I smell when I break open a fresh ear of corn and smell the “silk.” The Summer olfactory sensation I refer to might smell different to you. But, whatever, it was laying over the area last night and I mean from the time I left the Bay to well inland on the North side of the Beltway. Nature knows the season has changed a bit quicker than the calendar.

Today will certainly feel like the new season. The high is 95°. The record is 97° set in 1957. We will have a code Orange air quality advisory in effect today.

But what has my attention is the next overnight low of 81°. That is well above the normal overnight low of 63°. When it is dark, and I walk outside and could, if not for work, wear a tee shirt and shorts and be quite comfortable, I know it’s Summer. Now if that smell is around tomorrow morning that would be a treat too!

Stay cool y’all.

MB!

