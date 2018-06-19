BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Prosecutors say a group of men went on a months-long crime spree in Baltimore County, stealing items worth tens of thousands during more than a dozen brazen burglaries.

For months, several Baltimore County neighborhoods wondered who was breaking into their homes.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Kamar Beckles, Jashon Fields and Demar Brown are the prime suspects.

According to a federal indictment, from at least November 2017 to January, the men broke in by force or simply with rocks. They allegedly stole money, coins, safes, jewelry and passports.

The men are from New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia, but investigators say they honed in on places like Lutherville-Pikesville and Cockeysville.

“I have three younger kids and we had helicopters flying over a few nights in a row and they were all asking, ‘What’s going on?'” Baltimore County resident Michael Tsakalos said.

Police say the burglaries started last fall and the suspects may have been targeting prominent neighborhoods.

Court documents say the suspects stored the items at a hotel in Towson then transported them across state lines.

Baltimore County Police caught them in late January and according to the indictment, they had masks, a saw, an electric drill and two-way radios to communicate with each other during burglaries.

After weeks of break-ins, a sense of normalcy has returned.

“There certainly is a sense of relief, and I’m sure the community is happy that they’ve caught the people,” Baltimore County resident Bonnie Rudolph said.

The suspects face a maximum of 35 years in prison if convicted. No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook