BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man nicknamed “Butt Juice” has been convicted of taking part in gang violence and drug dealing with the Up Da Hill gang.

Lamont Jones, a.k.a “Butt Juice,” was found guilty of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute narcotics.

His sentencing is set for October, and he faces up to life in prison.

Court documents show that the 25-year-old was part of the Up da Hill gang organization, and took part in violent crimes and selling cocaine and heroin.

Prosecutors say Jones was involved in an assault and stabbing on October 10, 2006, the shooting of two gang rivals on November 25, 2007, the murder of a rival gang member on January 22, 2011, and the shooting of a narcotics-trafficking rival on March 25, 2012.

