TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– It was a storm that didn’t need much time to make a lasting impact.

The sounds of cleanup echo through the streets of Baltimore. Thousands there and across the state are dealing with the aftermath of Mother Nature.

Heavy winds crushed cars in Pikesville and uprooted greets like Elizabeth Mazhari’s in Towson. What she thought was an ordinary storm was anything but.

“I was on the phone and thought to myself, here comes a typical storm,” says Mazhari. “Then I heard a pop and thought maybe it was the power. My girls were upstairs and said the tree came down. We’re so fortunate that it didn’t hit the house. We had the entire neighborhood out here last night assessing the damage.”

Just around the corner from her was some of the most significant damage.

“It’s scary. You hear about this stuff on the news and don’t think it will happen to you. Next thing you know, you have a tree on your house and you’re on the news” says Don and Amanda Koenig.

A tree nearly sliced their home in half, while their babysitter and children were inside.

“The babysitter called and said I think there’s a branch that fell. Then she realized it was actually the tree that fell on the house” says Amanda Koenig.

“We have bad luck. There’s a bubble of bad luck around us right now” says Don Koenig, as he laughed. “We were celebrating a birthday, our anniversary is coming up. We’re just trying to make light of the situation. All you can do is laugh and move forward. We’re so thankful no one was hurt.”

Throughout the Towson area, block after block displays a tangled mess of lines that are still down. Roads are closed all over, making it feel like a maze for those trying to get around.

An early reminder from Mother Nature of just how destructive these summer storms can be.

BGE crews have been working around the clock to do their part. At last check, around 3,000 BGE customers were still without power, a number that’s been dropping by the hour. At the height of the storm, there were close to 30,000 people without power.

