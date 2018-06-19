BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show is coming back to Baltimore in October, bringing with it more than a dozen military vessels and planes.

The exciting announcement was made Tuesday morning, which is just four months away from some impressive visitors in the Harbor.

“These events put the best of Maryland and the best of Baltimore city on full display, providing exciting educational events for the whole family,” said. Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

The week-long celebration puts Baltimore in the national spotlight, giving visitors a chance to tour about a dozen of the sharpest ships on the water and see some of the fastest fliers in the Force.

Fleet Week last stopped in Maryland in 2016 with the commissioning of the USS Zumwalt, bringing in 300,000 visitors and a $28 million boost.

“So I invite everyone to come out, tour our ships, have some fun, and experience the world of a sailor,” said Admiral Stephen Evans of the U.S. Navy.

2,500 sailors and marines from the Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Royal Canadian Navy and British Royal Navy will spend the week at the Inner Harbor.

“This is really going to be exciting. I can’t wait to see the Brits when they show up, I know you all are going to show off as well,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

Maryland Fleet Week 2018 will be in the Inner Harbor October 3 through 9. It will include an air show from the famed Air Force Thunderbird’s on the 6 and 7.

New this year, the Fleet Week 5K Run will give runners a chance to run with the sailors.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook