BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The tiniest of insects is causing big problems for some black bears in Maryland and neighboring states.

It’s called the sarcoptic mite, and according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources bear biologist Harry Striker, “This mite will burrow under the skin and cause a lot of problems for the animal.”

Specifically, for black bears.

What started in Pennsylvania has now spread to Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Infestation by the mites is causing severe cases of mange in some bears. The first sign is fur loss, then “it just gets to the point where it’s really skin and bones, no hair, no muscle, no fat left. It’s a sad thing to see,” Striker said.

Severe mange cases leave bears too weak to find food, although not all bears reach such a desperate stage.

“Some seem to be immune compromised, and it strikes them much worse,” Striker said.

The mites causing the mange are transmitted from bear to bear. “it’s not something where it walks through the weeds and they jump off like a tick would,” says striker. “we’re really just starting to understand this and trying to learn a lot more about it.”

