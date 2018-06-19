BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in a park earlier this month.

Montgomery County police say they found the body of who they believe to be a Hispanic male between the ages of 15-17 at the beginning of June in Germantown in Seneca Creek State Park.

The cause of death has been ruled a homicide and officials have had trouble identifying the person and are now asking for the public’s help by releasing clothes/items the individual was wearing.

A turquoise rosary

A blue, medium sized Old Navy heavy jacket with zipper. The detachable hood is attached with snaps.

A blue, Nautica brand striped sweater with zipper at the neck. The sweater is boys size extra-large (14-16).

Adam Levine “The Dean” slim-fit denim jeans, waist size 30, length size 32.

Black knit gloves.

Black, size 10 USPA sneakers.

Black socks.

Black, Guess belt, size 32 with a silver rectangular buckle.

White and blue striped Timberland Polo shirt.

Detectives believe the victim has been dead since February or March of 2017 and that he could have been from the Hyattsville area.

Investigators urge anyone who has information regarding the homicide to contact police at 240-773-5070. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or leave a Crime Solvers tip here. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

