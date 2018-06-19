BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army family shelter located at 1114 N. Calvert Street will be closing after 80 years, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun. About 15 families will be moved from the Booth House into alternative housing.

The 57-bed emergency shelter will close in the coming weeks. Maj. Gene Hogg, the nonprofit’s area commander for Central Maryland, told The Sun it is due to a reduction in federal funding for temporary accommodations for the homeless.

Hogg told The Sun that it costs $900,000 a year to operate the shelter but that The Salvation Army had been working with a $700,000 deficit after money was redirected by the federal government toward permanent housing for the homeless.

Information is not currently available about where the remaining families would move.

Hogg says The Salvation Army has plans to open permanent housing but they are at least a couple of years away.

