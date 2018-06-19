BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say sexually assaulted and robbed a woman.

Baltimore City Police say the suspect entered a home in the 600 block of W. Lexington Street on June 1.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and stole money before leaving the area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect seen in the video below is asked to call 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

