BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are on the scene at Mitchell Courthouse in Baltimore after a suspicious package had been reported.

Crews, including a HazMat team, responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials confirm that a package had been found, but didn’t provide details.

This story will be updated.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook