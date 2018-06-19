MONTGOMERY Co., Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a 24-year-old woman who reportedly yelled she “hated white people” before assaulting two senior citizens while on a Maryland bus.

The Gaithersburg Police Department reports this incident happened at 9 p.m. on June 4. Officers were called to N. Frederick Ave. and Travis Ave.

Responding officers were told that two senior citizens had been assaulted while they were on a bus heading to Germantown.

According to police, a black female, later identified as Kimberly Jordan, was on the bus, when she said that she “hated white people” several times.

Police say Jordan then assaulted a woman on the bus, and when a man tried to intervene, she also attacked him.

The bus driver stopped the bus, and Jordan then got off the bus and walked away. Both victims reportedly had minor injuries.

Jordan was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

