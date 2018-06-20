NEW YORK (AP) – AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, has unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service to rival MoviePass.

The theater chain on Wednesday unveiled a new service to its loyalty program, AMC Stubs, allowing subscribers to see up to three movies a week for a monthly fee of $19.95. That’s more expensive than the $9.99 monthly fee for MoviePass, but AMC’s plan gives access to premium format screenings like IMAX and 3-D.

AMC Theaters chief executive Adam Aron said their program is at a “sustainable price.” Since MoviePass slashed its prices, questions have mounted over its long-term viability.

MoviePass has attracted 3 million members, but the stock price of the service’s parent company, Helios and Matheson, has dropped from $38 a share to 44 cents a share.

