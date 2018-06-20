TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County voters have an open field in their choice for a new county executive.

There are three Democrats and two Republicans in the county primary races.

This is an opportunity for Baltimore County voters to choose between two very different candidates. Some have called it a referendum on Larry Hogan and Donald Trump.

State Delegate Pat McDonough (R) is known for a style he calls independent. He’s seen by some as the candidate for Donald Trump.

“I support the president but I support Hogan. I’ve endorsed Hogan. And I endorsed Hogan in the last election when he won so I’m a Trump/Hogan guy,” Del. McDonough said.

A Trump/Hogan guy who’s leading in recent polls.

Gov. Hogan, however, is endorsing former delegate and now insurance commissioner Al Redmer (R).

“If elected I’d have more executive level leadership experience, not just more than my opponent but more than any county executive in decades,” Redmer said.

There are clear differences between the candidates.

“I’ve got a reputation of getting things done and working well with others, both Republicans and Democrats, interested stakeholders on whatever the issue is. My opponent on the other hand, he likes to refer to himself as independent however I think it’s more isolated than independent. His reputation is he doesn’t work well with anybody, either Republican or Democrat,” Redmer added.

“My opponent might say I don’t get along with people but here’s my response: I’ve been elected four consecutive times with the highest vote total in the state and the people who know me the best apparently not only get along with me but they like me,” McDonough said.

Personalities aside, the issue before voters is ability to lead the county.

“Yes, I’m supporting Trump is a lot of ways, first of all I’m strong on getting rid of sanctuary policies in Baltimore County, I’m gong to have a zero tolerance police department and we’re going to have a moratorium on all Section 8 in the county,” McDonough added.

“We’ve got a lot of problems in Baltimore County, the Baltimore County executive position is a powerful one you can do a lot but you can’t do it by yourself. You have to work with the county council, the state legislature, and again, all those interested parties around the county,”

The focus now is winning the primary.

Early voting until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday is the last day. The primary is Tuesday.

