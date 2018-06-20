GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Two congressmen have toured a Maryland jail where migrant parents separated from their children are being held.

Democrats Don Beyer of Virginia and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland toured the Anne Arundel County jail. It has a contract to hold inmates on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Beyer said he met two fathers who fled Honduras with their children. One said he was fleeing gang violence with his 7-year-old son. The father told Beyer he turned himself in to Customs agents at El Paso, Texas in March and was separated from his son after a day or two in custody. The second father had a similar story.

The congressmen said the fathers’ stories illustrate the cruelty of the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)