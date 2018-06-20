BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The first heat-related death of the warm-weather season has been reported by the Maryland Department of Health.

The department says a man between ages 18-44 has died in Prince George’s County.

“Extreme heat can raise the body’s temperature, leading to heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” said Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health, Howard Haft, MD. “Stay in the air conditioning whenever possible, drink lots of water, and don’t forget sunscreen.”

From May through September, the Maryland Department of Health monitors temperature conditions and incidences of heat-related illnesses and death. Weekly reports can be found online here. The site also includes the state Heat Emergency Plan, facts about heat-related illnesses, and hot weather tips. The fact sheets are available for download in English and eight other languages.

The Maryland Department of Health reminds individuals to never leave pets or children inside hot cars, which can be deadly. Check on those who are at a higher risk of heat-related illness, including children under the age of five, people over the age of 65, people with chronic illnesses and disabilities, and people taking certain medications.

Residents in need of energy assistance to keep cool this summer should call 211, Maryland’s information and referral service, to see if there are resources available to help. Maryland 211 can also provide information on locating the cooling center closest to you.

There were five heat-related deaths in Maryland during the 2017 heat monitoring period.

