BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wait staff in restaurants and bars are not getting a lot of gratitude from millennials. The 18-to-37 age group is the stingiest when it comes to tipping.

33% of millennials leave less than a 15% tip and 10% leave no tip at all. That’s according to a survey by creditcards.com.

The survey revealed millennials would prefer higher prices and no tipping.

The best tippers are gen-Xers and the oldest Americans, the so-called “silent generation.”

