Filed Under:Baltimore Murder, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 37-year-old man accused of murdering his mother in Baltimore.

Michael Singleton has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, 57-year-old Janie McCray.

Police say McCray was murdered on October 31, 2017, in the 5400 block of California Blvd.

Responding officers found McCray with a gunshot wound to the back. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Singleton was identified as a suspect by police, and arrested on Tuesday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch