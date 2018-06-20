BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 37-year-old man accused of murdering his mother in Baltimore.

Michael Singleton has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, 57-year-old Janie McCray.

Police say McCray was murdered on October 31, 2017, in the 5400 block of California Blvd.

Responding officers found McCray with a gunshot wound to the back. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Singleton was identified as a suspect by police, and arrested on Tuesday.

