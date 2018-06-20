BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released the identity of a suspect they say kidnapped a 4-year-old boy in Essex.

Police say Laronica Gorham, 30, is charged with kidnapping and is being held on denied bail status at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

The incident happened on June 15. Police say Gorham snatched the toddler while he was playing outside around 8 p.m.

The victim’s mother told police she was watching her 4-year-old son play outside their home in the 1600 block of Renaissance Dr. When she went to the garage to get her son’s toy, she heard her son’s scooter hit the ground, but when she came back, she was unable to find her son.

Neighbors say they saw a woman take the boy and when they found them, she reportedly refused to let him go.

Police say the child and his mother did not know the woman.

