BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As you read this we are in the last hours of Spring. And this one, 2018, will not go down as “blue ribbon” by any stretch of the imagination. Now to the Summer months, and what will they bring? Time will tell. This last day of Spring will feature the chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. This will be as an area of Low Pressure comes across the region. We believe the storms will be more widespread than the past two day.

As of right now there are no alerts, for us, for the possibility of severe weather. That could change as we move through the early afternoon, and the atmosphere gets a bit unstable.

Behind this Low, and to start the new season, we will have clearing skies and less humid conditions. Then the weekend will feature clouds and showers early on. It appears that Sunday, for your planning purposes, will be the best of the weekend days.

Spring 2018. At least it didn’t snow. But got close out in Western Maryland….. 🙂

MB!

