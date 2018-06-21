PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia Phillies fan says a hot dog launched by the baseball team’s mascot hit her straight in the face and left her with a black eye. Kathy McVay says she was at the game in Philadelphia Monday night when the Phillie Phanatic rolled out his hot dog launcher.

McVay was sitting near home plate, and she says all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape flew toward her and struck her in the face.

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma.

The Phillies apologized to McVay Tuesday, and have offered her tickets to any game.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)