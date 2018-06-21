BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Following the tragic death of sergeant Eddy Hermond in the Ellicott City flood, his close friends gathered to remember his life and raise money for a scholarship.

We’ve all heard about what happened to a hero when trying to help a woman trapped by the floodwaters. He lost his footing and was taken to his death.

“He was the best guy I’ve ever met. He made you feel as though, from when you first met him that he was your best friend,” friend Joseph Lopez said. “We were all having a great time. A lady was having trouble downstairs, waist high water, he was the only one that acted, he tried to save her, and as most people know he got washed away in the river.”

On Wednesday night, the Green Turtle in Columbia fills with his friends and those who want to help. Twenty percent of all sales and proceeds from auction items are going to a scholarship fund set up in Hermond’s honor, money to be awarded to someone in the hospitality industry.

What happened on May 27 has been traumatic for Lopez and he’s glad businesses are reopening.

“It’s going to be tough to get down there and see it for the first time since that day,” he added.

As the Turtle filled up, bids are made on auction items, drinks are poured, wallets open but as important, the Eddy connection is shared between people and it becomes even clearer that someone special was lost.

“Just to see how many lives he’s affected, it’s amazing to me, astonishing to me, I’ve never met anyone like him,” Lopez said.

The fundraiser brought in $2,300, money to be used to fund a scholarship in Sgt. Hermond’s honor.

