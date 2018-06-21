Kansas City, Mo. (CBS Local)- Customers at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Missouri might want to order something to drink besides tea.

A female employee at the fast food chain lost her job after a video showed her stirring tea in a large container with her hand.

Raising Cane’s official Facebook page commented on the viral video and the status of the employees involved.

“Our 19,000+ Crewmembers take pride in what we do; we take the integrity of our products very seriously and we will not tolerate actions that compromise our high standards. As soon as we were made aware of the incident at our Tiffany Springs restaurant, we launched a full investigation and have taken the necessary action, including terminating the Crewmembers involved.”

The viral video has been viewed over 630,000 times since it was posted earlier this week.