BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate shootings overnight Wednesday that sent a 15-year-old and 19-year-old to the hospital.

The first shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m., in the 4400 block of Saint Thomas.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old inside a vehicle who had been shot in the back. The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The other shooting happened just before 3:20 a.m., after a 15-year-old went to a local hospital after being shot in the shoulder and hand.

Police did not release information on where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook