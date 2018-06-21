BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area will see another Flacco at quarterback.

Tom Flacco, the brother of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, is transferring from Rutgers University to Towson.

The New Jersey native joined the Scarlet Knights as a walk-on after sitting a season due to NCAA transfer rules. Flacco played for two seasons at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., where he played in 13 games — including seven in his rookie season in 2015. He completed 10 of 12 passes, notching 188 yards and one touchdown that season.

The younger Flacco, who graduated in May, is joining the Tigers as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.

The program is celebrating its 50th season this year and opens on the road against Morgan State September 1.

