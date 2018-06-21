BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday brought a decent first day of summer as we stayed below normal with highs only near 80 degrees today and even cooler for tomorrow.

Light rain will move in overnight and will be present again at times on Friday.

By Saturday, warmer air should move our way, but with that, more showers and some thundershowers are also expected.

A bit drier air is expected to make Sunday the better weekend day. Have a lovely first weekend of summer.

