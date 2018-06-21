By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday brought a decent first day of summer as we stayed below normal with highs only near 80 degrees today and even cooler for tomorrow.

Light rain will move in overnight and will be present again at times on Friday.

By Saturday, warmer air should move our way, but with that, more showers and some thundershowers are also expected.

A bit drier air is expected to make Sunday the better weekend day. Have a lovely first weekend of summer.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch