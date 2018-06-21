BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yes indeed, it’s now officially Summer in the cities. Time to totally go, mentally, into 3/4 time. Slow down life, and enjoy the season. I’m gonna. Go online and look up “Summer celebrations worldwide.” It is a party! Could you imagine Stonehenge this morning, their afternoon? I bet it rivals Punxsutawney on Ground Hog Day. I wonder if they have their version of like, Bill Murray? “If the Druid sees his shadow……..”

Here we start the new season off on the right foot. A nice afternoon on tap to get out, get some fresh air, and find something on tap. The high later on is 84°.

This will be the best day until Monday. For the first weekend of Summer planning purposes, as we discussed yesterday, Sunday, (still), looks to be the day.

And speaking of days, this is the longest daylight of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. 14 hours and 56 minutes of daylight in Baltimore today! Enjoy, and be safe, in each of these remaining delightful minutes of the start of Summer.

MB!

