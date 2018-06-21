PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Woodrow Wilson Bridge was shut down in both directions after a fatal multi-vehicle accident Wednesday. The thick black smoke evoked memories of a terrorist attack for some.

It was a sight to make witnesses think the worst.

“It reminded me of 9/11. Everybody rushing to hear what was going on,” witness Loyd Snowden said.

In the middle of the bridge were flames and billowing black smoke after a collision with a frightening twist.

A tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked construction vehicle, causing a chain reaction as the truck’s momentum sent a pickup truck slamming into a dump truck that smashed into a boom truck with three workers in a bucket under the bridge.

“I would coin it a challenge, but it was definitely a different dynamic that you don’t see on everyday vehicle accidents — on fire or not,” said Prince George’s County Fire Department Assistant Chief Denny Chatel.

A Prince George’s County Police boat team at National Harbor heard the crash, saw the smoke and raced to the scene.

A worker was seen being lowered to safety under the bridge and a rescuing police officer had to wash diesel fuel that leaked during the crash from his eyes.

On the bridge, firefighters battled flames. The driver of the tractor trailer died in the crash.

“It was not something that I think you would want to experience or think of the horrible things those people must be going through,” witness Nadine Rosenfeld said.

Major backups continued into the evening rush hour.

Eight other people were injured in the crash, including one who was taken to the hospital.

