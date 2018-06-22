ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of another boy whose remains were found in a wooded area in Annapolis last year.

The body of 17-year-old Neris Bonilla-Palacios was found Oct. 3, 2017, near Open Lane View Lane. Anne Arundel County Police said there was evidence of trauma to Bonilla-Palacios’ body. The teen was initially reported missing Aug. 5.

Police later identified Marcos Melendez-Gamez as a suspect. He was arrested Monday in Baltimore.

Melendez-Gamez reportedly has connections to the MS-13 gang.

He is being charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

