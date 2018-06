BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee of the Baltimore County Fire Department reportedly received a death threat containing a racial slur last week.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the victim found the letter on his car that was parked in a garage along Baltimore Avenue in Towson on June 14.

The victim received the letter after finding a similar one was at his home.

An investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook