BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

The incident happened on Monday at 1:25 a.m. Police say the suspect pulled up to the Royal Farms store located in the 6000 block of Falls Road in a stolen white Holiday Inn Express van.

Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded the store employee give him money from the register. After he received the money, he fled in the van on Falls Road.

Police believe the van was stolen from Baltimore City.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 40 years old, with a beard and medium build.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

