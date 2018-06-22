BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Maryland lawmakers on Capitol Hill are urging the Secretary of Labor to extend the visas of more than two dozen Baltimore City teachers who are being forced to return home to their countries when their visas expire at the end of the month.

Most of the 25 teachers are from the Philippines, though some are from Jamaica, and all have called Baltimore home for the past 10-15 years.

“I think it’s really criminal what they’re doing to these people,” Baltimore resident Amelia Andres said.

The group came to Baltimore years ago to fill high-need teaching areas. The district says it applied months ago to extend the visas, but processing by the federal government has dragged on.

“It’s sad. It’s sad. It shouldn’t be happening to teachers who came here for our youth,” one parent said.

Lawmakers say without a decision by next Saturday, the teachers will be forced to leave the community they’ve called home for the past decade.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook