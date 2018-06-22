BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another former Baltimore City Police Department officer who were part of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force has received his sentence.

Daniel Hersl was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after his conviction on racketeering charges. The maximum sentence for Hersl was 21 years, and the government had recommended a 20 year sentence.

Before sentencing, a judge denied former detective Daniel Hersl’s motion for a new trial.

Hersl’s attorney argued one of Hersl’s victims was caught with an illegal gun during a government sting the day he testified in the case, and therefore was not credible.

The judge ruled it wouldn’t have changed the verdict.

Earlier this month, Wayne Jenkins, the former sergeant who once headed the GTTF, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, while former detective Marcus Taylor was given an 18 year sentence.

Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward were sentenced 7 years in prison.

