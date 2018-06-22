Filed Under:Car Crash, Cromwell Bridge Road, Maryland Traffic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All lanes have re-opened on the outer loop of Interstate-695 at Cromwell Bride in Baltimore County after a crash that blocked all lanes.

WJZ traffic reporter Kristy Breslin says delays are still in effect and traffic should be expected to be moving slowly. All lanes were blocked for hours.

Traffic was detoured at Perring Parkway (Exit 30.)

No information is available as to the crash and any injuries that may have occurred. Stay with WJZ for updates.

