BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All lanes have re-opened on the outer loop of Interstate-695 at Cromwell Bride in Baltimore County after a crash that blocked all lanes.

WJZ traffic reporter Kristy Breslin says delays are still in effect and traffic should be expected to be moving slowly. All lanes were blocked for hours.

Traffic was detoured at Perring Parkway (Exit 30.)

ALERT- Baltimore County- Serious Crash closing the Outer loop I-695 at Cromwell Bridge, all traffic is being detoured at exit 30 Perring Pkwy. Use alternate routes. No ETA on opening. Visit https://t.co/1LoRbYVbNG for updates. #mdotnews #mdtraffic soc — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 22, 2018

No information is available as to the crash and any injuries that may have occurred. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook