HYATTSVILLE, MD (WJZ) — A MetroAccess driver in Prince George’s County was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability aboard a van, police said.

Deymon Levarne Childs, 40, has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense following the incident in Hyattsville on Monday afternoon.

Metro Transit Police said Childs picked her up as scheduled and was supposed to take her home. The victim, who was alone with Childs at the time, told police he performed “unwanted sexual acts” on her in the rear of the vehicle.

The victim identified Childs and he was arrested Wednesday.

The woman received care at a local hospital and has been released.

