BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police report a victim was struck and killed on the Inner Loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway Thursday night.

Officials say they received a call about a body located on the right shoulder of the interstate around 11:07 p.m. When Troopers arrived, they advised that aid was not able to be rendered due to the extent of the subject’s injuries.

Investigators say a preliminary examination showed injuries including head trauma, broken legs and

body disfigurement. The victim was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as police wait to notify the next of kin.

Troopers shut down lanes two, three, and the right shoulder in an attempt to secure the scene. All lanes have since been re-opened.

Baltimore County Police and State Troopers located the vehicle that hit the victim and the driver on the Inner Loop of I-95 at Harford Road. Police say the vehicle suffered significant damage. The victim’s vehicle was found unattended and without damage approximately a quarter mile in front of where the victim was struck. The exact sequence of events is unknown at this time.

Police ask anyone with information about the accident to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. The investigation is still underway.

