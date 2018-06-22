BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7-year-old boy was reunited with his mother at the Baltimore Washington International airport around 2 a.m. Friday. The two were separated when they were detained crossing the U.S. Border into Arizona on May 19.
Darwin Micheal Mejia and his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, were fleeing violence and threats in their native Guatemala and seeking asylum. They crossed over the Texas border and turned themselves in to the border patrol in Arizona.
Mejia-Mejia, 38, filed suit against the Trump administration earlier this week, challenging the family separation process.
Trump Reverses Course, Signs Executive Order To Keep Migrant Families Together
Darwin arrived from Phoenix, meeting a deadline imposed by a judge that required the Justice Department give him an update by noon Friday.
As they left, Mejia-Mejia had a message for other parents in this position.
“Keep fighting for them,” Mejia-Mejia said. “We have to keep fighting to get our children back.”
The two will likely return to Austin, Texas where the mom was staying with friends.
A class action lawsuit is in the works.
