BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7-year-old boy was reunited with his mother at the Baltimore Washington International airport around 2 a.m. Friday. The two were separated when they were detained crossing the U.S. Border into Arizona on May 19.

Darwin Micheal Mejia and his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, were fleeing violence and threats in their native Guatemala and seeking asylum. They crossed over the Texas border and turned themselves in to the border patrol in Arizona.

Mejia-Mejia, 38, filed suit against the Trump administration earlier this week, challenging the family separation process.

RELATED: Trump Reverses Course, Signs Executive Order To Keep Migrant Families Together

Darwin arrived from Phoenix, meeting a deadline imposed by a judge that required the Justice Department give him an update by noon Friday.

7 year old Darwin, was separated from his mom a month ago when they crossed the #Texas #border fleeing violence and death threats in #Guatamala. At 3am the two we’re reunited at #BWI meeting a noon deadline by a US District Judge requiring an update from the Justice Dept. pic.twitter.com/1K4oKZkPs8 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) June 22, 2018

As they left, Mejia-Mejia had a message for other parents in this position.

“Keep fighting for them,” Mejia-Mejia said. “We have to keep fighting to get our children back.”

The two will likely return to Austin, Texas where the mom was staying with friends.

A class action lawsuit is in the works.

