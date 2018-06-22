ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police investigators are working to find out what caused a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.

Authorities say Tyrese Glenn and two other teenagers, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were passengers in a black 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis when it overturned into an embankment on I-97, south of Waterbury Road in Crownsville.

Troopers were called out to the crash at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, and responding troopers found the vehicle on its roof in an embankment.

Glen, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was later pronounced dead at Anne Arundel Medical Center, while the other two teenage passengers were taken to area hospitals. There conditions have not been released.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 33-year-old Tashya Johnson, and charges are possible following the outcome of the investigation. She was taken to a Baltimore hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to the release from Maryland State Police, “it is unknown at this time, how Johnson may have lost control of the vehicle.”

The investigation into this crash is continuing, but anyone with information about the crash is asked to call MSP at (410) 267-5800.

