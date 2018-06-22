BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI has released surveillance pictures of a man who they believe is responsible for robbing three local banks.

According to the FBI, the suspect robbed the following banks:

May 8: Farmers & Merchants Bank located at 9320 Lakeside Blvd, Owings Mills, MD 21117

May 18: Farmers & Merchants Bank located at 15226 Hanover Pike, Upperco, MD 21155

June 14: Farmers & Merchants Bank located at 275 Clifton Blvd, Westminster, MD 21157

During these robberies, authorities say he took out a black semi-automatic handgun, and fled each scene on foot.

No injuries have been reported as a result of these robberies

On May 8, the suspect wore a grey Under Armour hoodie with orange/pink lettering, black pants, tan baseball hat with with lettering, black and white shoes, and sunglasses.

During the May 18 bank robbery, he wore a grey Under Armour hoodie with orange/pink lettering, blue jeans, dark sunglasses, a red and black baseball hat, long stringy red wig, and carried a black satchel.

On June 14, the subject wore a multi-colored button-up shirt, black short, black and white shoes, hat, and sunglasses.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of this suspect.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call the Baltimore Office of the FBI at (410)-265-8080.You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov

